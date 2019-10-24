MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The death of a Meriden mother whose body was found at a recycling center in Waterbury in August has been ruled a homicide.
Perrie Mason was reported missing on Aug. 19, but police say she disappeared on the 17th.
Her body was found a few days later at the Bay State Textiles recycling center in Waterbury.
The medical examiner ruled her death as a homicide.
Detectives spent days searching the facility and surrounding wooded area.
Mason’s fiance, Jason Watson, works at the facility as a driver.
He was charged with assault and strangulation after her disappearance, but he has not been named a suspect in the case of her death at this time.
Police reported that Mason made two 911 calls on the Aug. 17. Since then, her phone was shut off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.