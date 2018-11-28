MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Several roads were recently paved, but the city of Meriden has a problem on its hands.
Not too long after they were paved this month, gouges started popping up.
Public Works is trying to find out why this happened and who is going fix it.
At first glance, you really don't notice the problem, but if you look closely there are a number of gouges all along Liberty Street.
There are marks one right after the other about a quarter inch deep.
“When the plows clear off the snow, it’s typically a smooth sounding noise. This one made a minor jumping noise,” said Howard Weissberg, Meriden Public Works Director.
Meriden's Public Works director is trying to figure why this happened.
Several city roads were paved earlier this month and then we had a snow storm.
Howard Weissberg says the roads were treated with a high-tech asphalt mix, which he says has been used for years without any issues.
The ultra-thin composite that was used helps prevent skidding, takes less time to put down, and can save the city money because less material is needed.
“We are going to meet with contractor and determine the extent of the damage and what need to be done for restoration of the pavement,” said Weissberg.
Murray Street is another city road that was paved and plenty of gouges are here as well.
We are told the city spent $800,000 on paving the roads.
Roberta Nunez works at a convenience store on Liberty Street.
“They should come back out and fix it. If it’s all paid for, they should have done the job right in the first place. This is too much money to be just thrown away,” said Nunez.
All State’s materials in Massachusetts is the company that was hired to do the work.
Other towns have used this material, it's even used on state highways.
Channel 3 asked the state Department of Transportation about this and they told us they use this product and haven't had any problems.
They say what's important is not only when this product is used but how?
That's something the city of Meriden will be discussing with the contractor.
