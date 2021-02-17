MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- The Meriden Police Department is being featured in a national magazine.
Officer James Decrisantis and K9 Mika are set to appear in the 2021 Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. nationwide fundraising calendar.
Decrisantis and Mika will be featured on the month of August.
Calendars are available for purchase online for $15, and can be found by clicking here.
Proceeds will be used to provide bullet and stab protection vests to K9s all over the country.
