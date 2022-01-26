MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Two officers in Meriden are being recognized for helping a homeless man when temperatures were in the single digits.
According to Meriden police, officers Ericka Garcia and Shelby Saleeba on Saturday morning found a man sleeping in his Jeep at the Cumberland Farms on Broad Street.
The officers said it appeared the man was asleep at the wheel at a gas pump.
However, they discovered that the man was homeless and had been living in his Jeep.
Garcia and Saleeba provided the man with a care package from Rushford.
They also paid to fill the man's gas tank and got him something to eat.
The police department said neither officer sought recognition. A passing sergeant just happen to stop by the Cumberland Farms to check on the situation.
"This act of kindness reflects great credit on these two officers and highlights some of the good deeds the men and women of the Meriden Police Department do even when no one is watching or learning about it," the department said. "Great job Officers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.