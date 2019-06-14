MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Changes could be coming for visitors of Castle Craig.
Some ideas have included people paying to enter or only being able to visit during specific hours on certain days.
Meriden leaders told Channel 3 those aren’t concrete ideas at this time.
The views at Castle Craig in Hubbard Park are spectacular, but the destination is creating a nuisance for Meriden.
There is a sign on a gate saying what time the castle closes, but not everyone obeys those rules.
“Our staff people are seeing two to five cars in the evening, and there’s probably another one or two the police officer has to respond to,” said Christian Bourdon, Meriden Park and Recreation.
Parks and Recreation Director Christian Bourdon told Channel 3 only on Saturdays and Sundays in the summer is the castle open until 7 p.m., otherwise people will be locked in and receive a visit from police with a ticket.
The city is looking at a few solutions to change this through a study.
“We’re looking at possibly reducing the number of days or the time that cars can do up there,” Bourdon said.
Charging people to enter the gates could also be an option, though unpopular and unlikely, according to the city.
They are also looking at installing an automatic gate.
The city manager told Channel 3 that leaders are “thinking out loud” and nothing is on the table.
Residents said they’d be disappointed if the city implemented any changes.
After the study is completed this summer, there’s a chance Meriden officials won’t change anything at Castle Craig.
They are hoping people abide by the rules and leave when they are supposed to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.