MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of Meriden is strongly recommending people wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Currently, masks are required to be worn inside city buildings, like City Hall, the library, and the senior center.
Now, city officials strongly recommend residents and visitors to wear masks in indoor settings, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.
“This advisory is issued as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in our community. Our goal here in Meriden is to keep businesses open and our community safe. Businesses are encouraged to adopt universal masking requirements for customers entering indoor areas of their businesses to provide better protection to their employees and customers,” city officials said in a press release.
Anyone looking for a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic can click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.