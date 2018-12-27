Black bunting on the outside of Meriden Police headquarters represents the loss the department is feeling inside.
The city confirms Lt. Lawrence Guidobono suddenly died on Christmas Day from an illness.
Meriden police say Guidobono was on medical leave for an unspecified illness, but this death came as a complete shock.
Tonight, many throughout the city are sharing their memories of a man who dedicated his life to public service.
Guidobono became an officer in 1985 and during his career he commanded the swat team and he became a sergeant, but for the last 15 years, he was a lieutenant.
Because he was so entrenched in this community, many here know him. Some of the statements we got from city officials remember him as a "cop's cop." other say he longed for the good old days of policing, and was tough as nails and would be the first one through the door.
Meriden police say Guidobono leaves behind two sons and a daughter.
The department is expected to make a formal statement tomorrow, but tonight, Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati writes:
"The passing of Lt. Guidobono has left a hole in the Meriden Police department and our entire community. He was committed to making Meriden a better and brighter place to live and work."
