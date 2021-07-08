MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police have arrested a man and are searching for another suspect after both were allegedly involved in multiple crimes.
On Wednesday, police arrested Armando Perez and took him into custody after a series of separate police investigations.
Police had received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle on South Avenue and Fourth Street. That vehicle had matched a description of one wanted by Thomaston Police in connection to a copper theft that happened earlier in the day.
The vehicle, a brown Jeep Commander, also matched the description from a shoplifting complaint at the Meriden Big Y back on July 6.
When police responded to the area where the vehicle was reported, officers tried to contact the occupants. The operator, identified as Perez, reversed the car and struck the police car parked behind him.
Officers opened the passenger side door of the car, but Perez put the car in drive and drove over the curb, onto the sidewalk, and headed northbound on Fourth Street.
Police searched the area until dispatch received a call that a Jeep had just pulled into the parking lot of 1012 Old Colony Rd.
The two occupants got out and ran away.
Perez was then spotted and took off into a heavily wooded area on the Meriden/Wallingford town line.
Officers were eventually able to locate Perez, who was trying to hide in the Quinnipiac River.
Officers approached Perez, who refused to comply with orders. As officers tried to take Perez into custody, he attempted to take one of the officers holstered firearms.
Additional officers arrived and Perez was ultimately taken into custody after a brief struggle in the water.
Perez was not injured and there were no significant injuries to any officers.
He’s being charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with police, criminal attempt to possess a firearm, reckless driving, disobeying officer’s signal, and evading responsibility. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond
Police are still trying to identify and locate the other occupant of the vehicle.
