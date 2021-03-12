MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden man is facing charges, accused in a reported sexual assault.
Police arrested 54-year-old Kyle Eason on Friday and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and first-degree unlawful restraint.
His arrest comes following a lengthy investigation by the Meriden Police Special Crimes Unit.
Eason is being held on a $150,000 bond.
To report tips for any violent crimes, call the major crimes unit at 203-630-6253.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.