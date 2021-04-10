MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden continue to investigate a deadly weekend shooting.
Meriden Police Capt. John Mennone says that a 38-year-old male gunshot victim was dropped off at Midstate Medical Hospital just after 6 Saturday evening.
The man, later identified as Dante Smith of Meriden, was suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He later died from his injuries.
Capt. Mennone said that Smith has ties to both Meriden and Middletown.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Meriden Police Detective Fonda at 203-630-4178.
