MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are investigating yet another shooting in the city.
They said a man suffered a gunshot wound just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police received a "shots fired" report from the area of Ceppa Field on Gale Avenue.
A short time later, they said the victim arrived at MidState Medical Center for an arm wound.
The victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Police said they found evidence and were able to corroborate reports of the incident from witnesses in the parking lot of Ceppa Field.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden detectives at 203-630-6252 or their major crimes unit tip line at 203-630-6253.
The shooting marked the city's third in a little more than a week.
The most recent one was reported on Friday night.
RELATED: Meriden man injured in Friday shooting
A man was shot in the hip on South Avenue, but the injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.
On Oct. 3, the body of 34-year-old Casey Schoonover was discovered on Court Street.
RELATED: Surveillance video released of suspect in Meriden murder
Police released surveillance video of a suspect on Friday and sought the public's help to identify him.
There's no word on if any of the incidents are connected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.