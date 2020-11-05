MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a car.
It happened in the area of 817 Old Colony Rd.
When police responded, an elderly man was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car involved fled the scene, and was seen heading up Gypsy Lane and crossing Broad Street onto Green Road.
It was described as a black Honda Accord, with a shattered windshield and a driver side mirror missing.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-630-6345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.