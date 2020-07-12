MERIDEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a teenager was shot early Sunday morning.
According to police, the 15-year-old girl was sitting on the front of her house on Geer Avenue with a group of people when the shooting occurred.
Police said the girl was shot in the arm and suffered non life-threatening injuries. She was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.
The suspects approached form Summit St and it appears the house or occupants were targeted. Preliminary investigation has determined that this was not a random shooting.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can provide any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Visconti at 203-630-630-6252. Email: dvisconti@meridenct.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.