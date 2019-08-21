MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden police said they are investigating the disappearance of a 31-year-old woman.
Perrie Mason of Meriden went missing on Monday, as was first reported by Channel 3.
Wednesday morning, state and Meriden police were at Perrie's home on West Main Street, which she shared with her fiance and children.
"I hope and pray for her safe return home," said Keesha Watson, a family member of Perrie's fiance.
Mason is 4'11" tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
“We’re just waiting, watching. And get us an update," Watson said.
Watson's photo was shared on Eyewitness News' Facebook page nearly 2,000 times since it was posted on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Femia of the Major Crimes Division at 203-630-6219.
