MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police said they are investigating four vehicle fires at two different locations in Meriden.
Officers responded to a complaint of vandalism at an apartment complex on Bronson Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One call even said a person was trapped.
While investigating, police said they found three vehicles on fire. They believe the fire spread from one to another.
One woman tried to move her vehicle away from the fires while it was burning and suffered smoke inhalation, police said.
Channel 3 was told the damage to those three vehicles was substantial.
Shortly thereafter, Sgt. Chris Fry of the Meriden Police Department said a second complaint was received in the area of Hanover Road at Columbus Avenue.
At Hanover Road, police found a vehicle that was set on fire and a vehicle that was vandalized.
A woman was taken to the hospital after trying to move her vehicle away from the area while it was on fire.
Meriden detectives will try to determine if there is a connection between the vehicle fires. An overnight vehicle break-in is also being investigated for a connection.
The state police arson squad is assisting in the investigation to see if an accelerant was used. That will help determine if the fires were arson.
"It certainly looks like someone is setting these intentionally," Fry said.
The state fire marshal's office is also being brought in to investigate.
"If anyone has any information, we hope that they will call the Meriden Police Department with whatever they know," Fry said. "At this time of night, if you got someone, a loved one that is not home, if you feel like you can help us in any way, we would really appreciate your cooperation."
