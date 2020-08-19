MERIDEN (WFSB) – Meriden Police are investigating a homicide after they say a city man struck by a vehicle and shot Thursday night.
Police said 24-year-old Sammy Richard Ortiz was killed Thursday in the area of 40 Olive Street.
According to police, officer responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man lying in the road. Officers secured the scene and found Ortiz suffering from multiple gunshots.
According to witnesses, Ortiz was also struck by a vehicle.
Police said initial investigation reveals a dark-colored sedan struck Ortiz from behind before he was shot. The vehicle then fled the area heading east on Olive Street. Police said it appeared 2 men were in the car at the time.
The Meriden Police Department is seeking any video surveillance that may have been recorded by home security systems.
If there are any eyewitnesses to the incident, who have not reported the incident, please contact the Meriden Police Department or the Major Crime Tip Line at 203-630-6253.
