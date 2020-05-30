MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden have issued a statement after a recent incident sparked outcries on social media.
According to Meriden Police Internal Affairs Commander Lt. John Mennone, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop in the area of 53 West Main Street on Friday, May 22.
The primary officer approached the driver and attempted to identify the driver.
The officer then told the operator why he pulled her over before asking for her information.
The driver only provided the officer a last name and refused to divulge any other information.
Lt. Mennone says that the officer informed the driver that she had committed a traffic violation and was required to provide identification.
Still, she refused to comply, even after the officer "attempted several times to verbally persuade the female operator to provide the requested documentation in an attempt to diffuse the situation and conclude the traffic stop".
The officer then asked the driver several times to exit the vehicle.
Still, the operator did not comply, prompting the officer to physically remove her from the vehicle and, "proceeded to place her in a prone position in an attempt to handcuff and secure the suspect."
The operator continued to ignore the officer's requests.
The officers then "utilized techniques to restrain the suspect".
Meriden officers are required to document and submit reports of all 'Use of Force' incidents.
Once the report is completed the report and the body camera footage are assessed.
"This case clearly showed that the female subject was actively resisting the officer and was avoiding being taken into custody. Furthermore, the officer attempted numerous times to deescalate the incident and afforded the suspect many opportunities to comply with lawful requests. Officers removed the female utilizing soft hand control techniques that are utilized when suspects are reluctant to be taken into custody," explained Lt. Mennone.
Lt. Mennone stated that the primary officer attempted to secure the driver in handcuffs while the other officer "placed her knee to the upper shoulder blade area of the suspect in an attempt to cease the suspect from flaying about."
All use of force was immediately halted after she was secured.
Officers then placed the operator into the back of a cruiser and removed her from the scene.
"Although the incident that has been portrayed on Social Media and in light of recent events around the country, our Agency has examined this incident as required by policy and has deemed the incident to be within the parameters set by our Agency," added Lt. Mennone.
The operator has not been identified and a list of charges has not yet been released.
