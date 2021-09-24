MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police arrested two men who were illegally riding an ATV and dirt bike on Thursday through city streets.
Officers were called to Colony Street after a 4-wheel ATV and dirt bike were traveling recklessly.
When officers arrived, the two suspects fled.
They were then spotted stopped at the intersection of Lewis Avenue and Springdale Avenue.
Detectives in an unmarked cruiser pulled in front of the individuals to conduct a traffic stop.
The two suspects, later identified as 28-year-old Omar Vega and 26-year-old Justin Potts, again tried to speed away.
Potts, who was operating the ATV, sped up toward the cruiser and hit it. His ATV then got stuck on the cruiser.
As detectives got out of the car, Potts started to run away. When the detectives ran after him, Vega placed his dirt bike in the way, hitting one of the officers.
Vega was ultimately taken into custody. Potts was then found hiding behind a home on Lewis Avenue. He was also taken into custody.
Vega was charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless driving, interfering with police, assault on a public safety officer, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $150,000 bond.
Potts, who also had an active arrest warrant out of West Haven for domestic related charges, was a charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, reckless driving, interfering with police, first-degree reckless endangerment, and evading responsibility. He was held on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.