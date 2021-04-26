MERIDEN (WFSB) - Several police officers were injured when they attempted to stop a car wanted in connection to a recent shooing in the city.
Meriden Police Department Patrol Division officers located a Red Chevy Impala, which matched the description of the vehicle used in a recent shooting
According to police, officers proceeded to call out there location and asked for additional resources to assist in identifying the occupants of the vehicle.
Police said the suspects within the vehicle observed officers approaching and proceeded to drive their vehicle initially into two marked cruisers and subsequently into a third undercover vehicle.
Officers that had approached on foot were struck by the vehicle as the vehicle proceeded to ram both cruisers and the unmarked a second time.
The vehicle was able to ram the cruisers and create enough space to drive over the sidewalk and escape heading West on West Main St.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Ames Avenue and Lockwood Street. The occupants of the vehicle fled the vehicle and Officers were able to apprehend them after brief chase.
Officers observed one male discard a weapon and after a search of the area by our K-9 a second weapon was located.
As a result, five Officers were injured and transported to areas hospitals for various injuries.
At the time of this report, police do not have charges or any other details on this incident.
A follow up will be released tomorrow, once charges and names are available. This is an ongoing investigation and any details can be forwarded to our detective division.
