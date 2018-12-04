MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - After more than two years of investigating, police in Meriden said they cracked a murder case.
Jose Luis Gonzalez was arrested for the murder of Felix Rodriguez back in Aug. 2016.
Meriden police held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Rodriguez's body was found at the Willow Towers apartments on Willow Street.
At the time, police didn't release any details about the death. They only called it a homicide.
Gonzalez was charged with murder and is scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
He's being held on a $2.5 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.