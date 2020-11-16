MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car.
They identified the victim as 66-year-old Harold Bell.
On Nov. 16, police released a surveillance photo of what they believe to be the vehicle that was involved.
The photo was obtained from a camera on Gypsy Lane on Nov. 15.
The vehicle was described as a 1995 or 1996 black four door Honda Accord. There appeared to be little-to-no front end or windshield damage visible. However, the driver's side mirror was missing. There was also pre-existing damage on the passenger side from the front to the rear.
The hit-and-run happened in the area of 817 Old Colony Rd. on Nov. 5.
When police responded, Bell was found in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver involved fled the scene, and was seen heading up Gypsy Lane around 2:20 p.m. and crossing Broad Street onto Green Road.
At the time, the Accord was said to have a shattered windshield and a driver side mirror missing.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-630-6345.
