MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman stole packages from the stoop of a home in Meriden and police are hoping the public can help identify her.
They said the woman took two packages from a home on Harness Drive on Friday.
It happened around 4 p.m.
The suspect got into what was only described as a newer model black SUV. Police were unable to determine the make or model of the vehicle.
The vehicle was waiting on the roadway in front of the home.
Monday, police released pictures taken from a Ring doorbell device.
They showed the suspect wearing sunglasses, a long sleeve blue shirt and yellow pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6345.
