MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they believe was involved in a shooting on April 19 on S. First Street in Meriden.
Police say Justin Diaz, 29, was involved in the shooting and is considered armed and dangerous.
Diaz has multiple charges, including Assault in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol or Revolver Without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Criminal Use of a Firearm.
Officials say if Diaz is encountered, maintain a safe distance and call the police.
Police are also urging Diaz to turn himself in so that volatile or dangerous situations may be avoided.
“Our ultimate goal is for Diaz to be brought into custody peacefully, and safely, so that he may answer to these charges,” said Sergeant Christopher Fry.
Sergeant Fry said the Meriden Police Department Neighborhood Initiative Unit, Patrol Division, and Detective Bureau have been investigating shootings in the city for the past several months.
These efforts resulted in the arrest warrant for Diaz.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Femia at 203-630-6219.
