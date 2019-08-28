MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- One week after a Meriden mother’s body was found at a recycling center in Waterbury, police are looking for information from the public.
On Wednesday morning, Meriden police said they’re looking to speak with anyone who had an eyelash appointment scheduled with Perrie Mason on Friday Aug. 16, Saturday Aug. 17, or Sunday Aug. 18.
The 31-year-old mother ran a salon in Meriden on the corner of East Main Street and Willow Street.
Mason was reported missing on Aug. 19, but disappeared on the 17th.
Mason’s fiancé, Jason Watson, was charged with assault and strangulation last week, but so far, has not been named a suspect in the case of her death by police.
Police reported that Mason made two 911 calls on the 17th. Since then, her phone was shut off.
Last week, detectives began searching the Bay State Textiles business and surround woods on Brookside Road in Waterbury in connection to the case.
Watson works there as a driver.
Mason’s body was found in the area on Wednesday night.
Mason’s two boys, ages 11 and 12, are in the care of the Department of Children and Families. Her sister is attempting to gain custody.
A vigil was held for her in Meriden over the weekend.
Anyone with information should contact Meriden Police at 203-630-6219.
