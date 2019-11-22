MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are hoping the public can lead them to a shooting suspect who goes by a bevy of nicknames.
However, they warned people not to approach 30-year-old Malik Ellshabazz Ransom.
They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police also said Ransom goes by the nicknames "Daddy Liek," "Buddy Love" and "Malik its Daddy Ransom."
Ransom was involved in a shooting that happened back in September, police said.
The firearm used in the incident was never recovered.
Officers described Ransom as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'10 inches tall and weighs about 151 pounds.
They said he has tattoos on his right and left arms. He has a third tattoo on the left of his chest.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Michael Fonda of the major crimes unit. He can be emailed at mfonda@meridenct.gov or reached by phone at 203-630-4178.
