MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden hope the public can help find a missing man.
They said 55-year-old Tomas Alvarez was last seen on Feb. 25 around 11:30 p.m.
They believe he's on foot and may be experiencing a bout of depression.
He was last reported to be in the area of Parker Avenue and Ann Street in Meriden.
Police described him as standing 5'6" tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and a goatee.
He was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray and blue sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police at 203-630-6201.
