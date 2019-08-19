MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are hoping the public can help find a missing woman.
They reported 31-year-old Perrie Mason missing on Monday.
Mason is described as a woman with a light-skin complexion who stands 4'11" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police did not have a description of her clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police's major crimes division at 203-630-6219.
