Perrie Mason

Perrie Mason was reported missing by the Meriden Police Department.

 Meriden police

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden are hoping the public can help find a missing woman.

They reported 31-year-old Perrie Mason missing on Monday.

Mason is described as a woman with a light-skin complexion who stands 4'11" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police did not have a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Meriden police's major crimes division at 203-630-6219.

