MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Two men from Meriden are facing charges after police seized two loaded handguns during a traffic stop.
The traffic stop happened Monday on Hobart Street.
Found inside the vehicle were two loaded guns, a Smith and Wesson 9mm with two high capacity magazines, and a stolen Colt 38 special.
Police arrested 20-year-old Richard Ortiz and 23-year-old Wesley Vazquez-Santana.
Ortiz was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a permit. He was held on a $350,000 bond.
Vazquez-Santana was charged with weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a firearm without a permit, and possession of high capacity magazines. He was also held on a $350,000 bond.
