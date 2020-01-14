MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Meriden said they continue to search for leads in a cold case three decades in the making.
A baby was left abandoned under a tree in South Meriden in 1988.
Meriden police said they'll provide an update on the case on Tuesday morning.
Many people hope it'll include a break in the case.
The baby boy was found wrapped in a blanket but had frozen to death.
From that moment on, Meriden police said they vowed to figure out the identities of his parents.
The police department adopted the child and named him David Paul.
Every year, it holds a graveside ceremony in honor of his memory.
In hopes of preventing similar tragedies, the Safe Haven Law was created back in 2000. It allows parents to bring a newborn to any Connecticut emergency room to avoid prosecution for abandonment.
