MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Social distancing rule breakers beware.
The city of Meriden is going to use a drone to make sure everyone following social distancing guidelines.
Meriden police introduced the new program on Tuesday. It’s designed to monitor people using outdoor venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are stepping up enforcement to make sure people are reminded to keep a safe distance of six feet and not gather in groups of more than five people,” said Mayor Kevin Scarpati.
The police department will use the drone to see if people are following protocol. If not, an announcement is made, and officers can be sent if necessary.
“I think it’s a little unnerving because what else are they watching for. I understand at this time people need to stay apart. It’s hard to enforce that, but it’s a slippery slope,” said Christine Agee of Meriden.
Meriden officials will run this drone as they see fit to do a small part in trying to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
“It’s an excellent tool out in the park like this. It can cover much more ground than one patrol or several patrols could cover, especially over terrain like this,” said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden Police Department.
The mayor and police chief say this drone program is for management only and won’t be taking any enforcement action.
No arrests will be made, just a strong suggestion to keep proper distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.