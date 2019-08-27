MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Before the start of the school year, students, parents and staff members in Meriden honored a former principal.
Ray Southland was the principal of Washington Middle School for nearly a decade.
He died suddenly back in July.
On Tuesday, parents and students were “Chalking the Walk,” with quotes Southland would share with students.
The school community said his leadership, compassion, and generosity will always be cherished.
"As students return to school, we wanted to honor him and what he emulated for his students with kindness and positive sayings and phrases so the first day of school brings a little bit of joy,” said Deb Martinez, a parent in Meriden.
His message of kindness and anti-bullying will also be a focal point of the school this year.
