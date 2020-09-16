MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Meriden’s city football season has been suspended for the season after two players tested positive for COVID-19.
The city announced on Wednesday that the Meriden Raiders football season was suspended, and that 62 individuals are now quarantining.
City officials said there has been an uptick in positive cases in Meriden since August, and that they are looking to mitigate factors that may be causing the increase.
“This decision is not made due to any fault on the part of the Raiders. Unfortunately, the sport is inherently risky in a COVID-19 environment. The City stands ready to assist the Raiders going forward and clearly recognizes their importance to the youth of the City and the City as a whole,” city officials said in a press release.
They also stated that the safety and well-being of the community is ultimately the reason for the decision to suspend the fall season.
A day before the announcement, Meriden Raiders posted information on Facebook saying that one of the athletes who tested positive was last at practice on Aug. 24. As a precaution, they suspended activity for the entire league for 14 days.
