MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of Meriden released its recommendations for safely celebrating Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city advised people to plan early and identify safer alternatives.
It also said:
- In lieu of in-person house parties, host virtual Halloween events, e.g. virtual costume contests.
- Host drive-by Halloween events, e.g. neighborhood or town-based house decorating.
- Prepare candy scavenger hunts at homes with your household members.
- Have a Halloween movie night with the people in your household. Call our Public Health Educator at 203-630-4288 for a movie list and pack of microwave popcorn.
Anyone who does decide to trick-or-treat should be mindful of this guidance, according to the city:
- Traditional trick-or-treating is a high risk activity. Instead, the CDC and CT DPH recommends participating in one-way trick-or-treating where goodie bags or a large bowl of candy are placed outside of your home for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance.
- If people are preparing goodie bags, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags.
For people who choose to hand out candy:
- Before they answer the door, they should make sure a face covering is in place over the nose and mouth, and wash or sanitize their hands before answering door.
- They should remain 6 feet from the trick-or-treater.
- They should place the candy inside the child’s bag for them instead of having them take it from the bowl themselves.
Homes providing candy may set up hand sanitizer stations outside or parents/guardians can pack a travel bottle of their own.
The city also said:
- Limit the number of homes children visit.
- It is not recommended to trick-or-treat with people outside of a household.
- Remain 6 feet away from people outside a household at all times.
- All trick-or-treating participants should wear a mask or face covering while outside at all times.
- A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face.
- Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth or surgical mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
- Do not wear a costume rubber mask over another face covering of any kind.
More information about COVID-19 in the City of Meriden can be found on the city's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.