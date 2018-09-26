MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - While there are many towns that have seen devastating damage to roads and bridges, there are homeowners in other neighborhoods that are also just getting back on their feet.
Looks can be deceiving in Meriden. On first glance you may say, what damage, but many of these backyards were underwater on Tuesday.
Some basements were flooded and neighbors say the problem was made so much worse because of a pipe that the city hasn’t fixed.
“This whole area is a bowl,” said Dan McGrail.
Backyards turned to swimming pools.
“There was really nothing I could do. I tried to use this pool tarp to keep it from going into our basement, but it was just too much,” said McGrail.
Dan McGrail spent the day pulling soaking items out of his basement while vacuuming out inches of standing water.
“Ankle deep, right here and that never happened,” said McGrail.
The widespread damage was something new to this neighborhood, but homeowners say flooding isn’t.
They say homes on Willis and Plumb Avenues have seen mini-episodes even on the most average of rainy days.
Part of the problem is because homes are on a slope, catching water that cascades down from higher ground. Neighbors say there is another problem that contributes to the flooding.
“There’s a broken pipe down there that they’ve been working on patching for three years,” said Gary Gehrmann.
Gary Gehrmann says he’s experiencing structural problems because of the constant flooding from this underground broken pipe.
“I had to get rid of that porch because it was sliding down because of the water and the mud. It put a crack all the way across my foundation,” said Gehrmann.
We caught him in the middle of demolition. He says it’ll be $7,000 to build a new one.
“It’s certainly opening that crack a little bit every time we have a rain storm, so I had to get rid of it,” said Gehrmann.
He says he reached out to the city to fix the problem pipe and the road it ruins, but their answer has repeatedly been to just patch up the asphalt above it.
“We’re going to have sinkholes as an end result of this because it’s washing all the dirt away under the houses,” Gehrmann said.
We reached out to the city’s Department of Public Works Wednesday afternoon to find out what can be done permanently and they say they're aware of the problem and looking into adding more drains.
We also spoke with several neighbors today, they’re clamoring for a fix because all of them told us they don’t have flood insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.