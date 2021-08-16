MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Area residents are being asked to either shelter-in-place or evacuate the area while crews work to clean up an acid spill.
It all unfolded at the Tradebe facility near Gracey Avenue when an unknown acid spilled into their outdoor containment area from a tractor trailer.
DEEP spokesperson Will Healy says one of the drums that spilled contained a mix of hydrofluoric acid, nitric acid, and chromium.
Several other nearby drums were damaged during the spill and the floor of the trailer sustained severe damage.
Duffey and Gracey Avenues are closed while crews work to clean up the spill and remove the damaged drums and trailer.
Several adjacent homes have been asked to either shelter-in-place or evacuate.
