MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Meriden restaurant is looking to help those in need who may have difficulty putting food on the table.
Wise Guys on West Main Street has created a bulletin board full of pre-paid meal receipts based on donations from customers.
People who are having financial troubles can pull one down and put it toward their meal.
The owner said they've gotten an outpouring of support from the community.
“We have a lot of people who love us and a lot of people who don't like us, but at the end of the day everyone is banding together. Even one lady said ‘look, I don't like your pizza too much, but what you do for the community is awesome, here take $100’,” said owner Mike Mingolello.
The owner said the idea works well since some of their meals are served in family portions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.