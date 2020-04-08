MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The City of Meriden cut the hours for package stores after it noticed some social distancing failures.
Mayor Kevin Scarpati said that starting on Wednesday, package stores need to operate under new restricted hours per a city ordinance.
"Many of our liquor stores, which were deemed essential by the state, were already operating under restricted hours for the health and safety of themselves and their staff," Scarpati said. "This caused the few package stores that were open after 7 p.m. to get crowded later in the evening. We felt it would be in everyone's best interest to limit the number of hours rather than force many to expand their hours and stay open later."
The new hours are:
- Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The hours will remain in effect until further notice.
Scarpati said the ordinance does not apply to grocery stores.
"Remember, we want people to stay home and stay safe," he said.
Businesses have been trying to navigate a tricky economy during the coronavirus outbreak.
