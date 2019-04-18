MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Easter is just a few days away and many people are heading to store across the state to pick up some sweet treats.
Channel 3 headed to Thompson Chocolate in Meriden on Thursday.
"It's something we begin prepping for in October," said Kevin Scarpati, sales and marketing manager, Thompson Chocolate.
Scarpati is also Meriden's Mayor.
He said this season is one of their busiest of the year.
"We prepare for additional staff to be on hand because we realize more and more people will come through our doors," he said.
Production for Easter already wrapped up. The business's products are already on its shelves or out the door to customers all across the country.
"Hollow Easter bunnies are big," Scarpati said. "We make hundreds of thousands of them."
Channel 3 toured the facility on Thursday.
It's a few blocks away from where William H. Thompson opened his first candy store back in the late 1870s.
"This is our raw material storage. This is where we keep all our chocolate that comes in before we process it," said Charissa Navarrete, Quality Assurance Manager, Thompson Chocolate. "We have white, milk, dark, and organic. Those solid blocks will get melted down, and then get pumped through the pipes, through the molding line, to the depositor."
The chocolate then gets cooled, checked and packed up.
"We try to make them happy as best as we can," said Sarah Rosado, Thompson Chocolate.
Rosado has worked for Thompson Chocolate for 24 years.
She said it's been gratifying to see the looks on customers' faces when they stop in for treats. She also said she works with some great people.
"It's like a family," Rosado said. "It's like a second home!"
For more information on Thompson Chocolate, head to its website here.
