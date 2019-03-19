MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Some parents in Meriden reached out to Eyewitness News on Tuesday, saying a lot of students at Washington Middle School were out sick.
While officials didn't confirm specific numbers, they did say more students were out sick on Tuesday than normal.
In a statement, Meriden Superintendent of Schools Mark Benigni said “We track attendance regularly, and we are up a few percentage points today. We work closely with the Health Department, which employs our school nurses, and they recommended that we disinfect all touch points this evening. Our custodial staff will be staying tonight to ensure that the recommended cleaning occurs.”
Meriden Health officials said cold and flu season lasts well into late March, and that it is not uncommon to see a small spike in school absences.
“We encourage children to stay home when they are sick, use proper hygiene, and to get the flu shot, if they have not received one yet,” said Meriden’s Associate Health Director Stephanie Denya.
