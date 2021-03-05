MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – As the state loosens restrictions, school districts are thinking the possibility of a traditional graduation is more of a reality.
The Meriden superintendent is hopeful that graduations will be possible for students in the city.
“Being a senior, you want to graduate, so you have to do the best you have to do,” said Brandon Kwarteng, Maloney High School senior.
Students have had two school years upended and seniors are hoping their graduations won’t be another victim of the COVID era.
“I’m hoping we can be together with all our family and friends and throw one big party,” said Gehad Saleh, Maloney senior.
Those dreams are closer to becoming a reality with Governor Ned Lamont announcing some restrictions will be loosened in two weeks. Graduation is on June 10, so things could change dramatically for the good in those months.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont announces state's plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions
“We’ll let the health data guide us. Three months is a long time, so we’re not going to be premature in our decision-making,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Benigni, Meriden Public Schools.
Indoor, outdoor, attendance capacities? Dr. Mark Benigni says those discussions are all happening now, but he is hopeful the students wishes will come true.
“We have football complexes and sports fields that I think can accommodate a graduation that is socially distanced, but they also want their families to be part, so we hope the health guidance will allow for that as well,” Dr. Benigni said.
Looking back at last year, Maloney did have an in-person ceremony that involved students walk, but social distancing and masks were required, and attendance was very limited.
If the numbers continue to trend in the right direction, officials believe this year will be closer to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.