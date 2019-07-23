MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A sinkhole on Liberty Street in Meriden remains unfilled, and now, Monday’s heavy rain is making things worse.
Channel 3 visited the property on Tuesday for an update on the situation.
The sinkhole hasn’t expanded much in size, but it continues to erode, making the hole deeper. Water can even be heard running underneath the hole.
The erosion has neighbors worried about what will happen if nothing is fixed.
The sinkhole continues to erode as a legal dispute continues between the City of Meriden and the owners of two affected properties.
"I mean, there's times when you wake up in the middle of the night just dreaming of the worst thing that's going to happen," David Alger said.
Heavy rain overnight only made things worse.
David Alger, who owns the property at 170 Liberty Street, went by to assess the situation. Nine people have removed from the building because the sinkhole is just feet away.
"I think they should come up with a reasonable plan. At least come up with something intelligent to say," Alger said.
Meriden officials asked Alger and another property owner to sign agreements holding the town harmless for any work done to repair the hole. Alger hasn’t been willing to sign that agreement, and now lawyers for both sides are working toward an agreement.
City officials also declined to talk with Channel 3.
In the meantime, the sinkhole continues to erode. The dimensions remain largely unchanged at their biggest points, which are 16-feet wide, 20-feet deep, but the sides continue to fall in.
Zavala, whose property is also affected, is worried the vacated house will fall into the hole.
“Right now, I’m kind of like afraid to play [in the backyard] because I don’t want the ball to come over here,” Zavala said.
Alger has put up a fence around the hole for safety.
Channel 3 will continue to cover this story and provide updates on any work being done and legal matters.
