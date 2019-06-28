MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A sinkhole in Meriden is continuing to eat away at a backyard and inching closer to a home.
Channel 3 broke this exclusive story on Tuesday when we spoke to city officials who deemed the structure safe.
Now, just two days later, officials say that assurance is gone.
There are now two new holes within the massive sinkhole and water can be heard running through it.
Nine tenants live inside the home, including four children, where the sinkhole is inching closer day by day.
The tenants are watching as the hole gets closer to the foundation of the house and is about three feet away.
“There’s no logic as to what this hole is going to do. There’s no rule it has to follow and it’s getting worse,” said Dave Alger, landlord.
Ever since Easter Sunday, Dave Alger has been watching at the Earth crumbles into an abyss that seems to be growing larger by the day.
“It’s not of a matter of it, it’s a matter of when something negative is going to happen,” Alger said.
Channel 3 learned on Tuesday the case of the 15 by 20 foot deep sinkhole is a broke 150-year-old culvert.
Meriden’s Department of Public Works told Channel 3 the home on Liberty Street is on private property, but they were ready and willing to take on the repair because it’s outside the scope of a normal homeowner repair.
Checking back on Thursday, no repairs have taken place. Channel 3 learned that’s because a legal battle is being waged behind the scenes.
“The legal documents that they send us is call a 'hold harmless' for themselves. All the city is doing is trying to protect themselves,” Alger said.
Alger says the city wants him to sign paperwork that would clear the city of any wrongdoing if something were to happen to the home during the fix.
“That’s no an acceptable way of doing business. The city has to protect us,” Alger said.
Channel 3 returned to city hall and while they wouldn’t comment on pending legal matters, they did admit this is a very serious situation.
Juan Rodriguez lives two doors down from where the sinkhole is, and says his property is directly under the same culvert. Back in 2001, he fell victim to a similar sinkhole.
An area by his garage needed to be repaved and all that remains is a steel place, where Rodriguez said city officials still come to inspect it from time to time.
On Friday, there had been no new developments on the legal front, but officials said crews are ready to start work as soon as the paperwork is signed.
“This is a very scary thing. The city just needs to get on their game and come up with a grown up plan” Alger said.
Channel 3 also went to the Building Department in Meriden. They have the power to get the tenants out while this legal battle continues.
They said they will revisit the home soon and make that safety determination.
