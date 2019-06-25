MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A massive sinkhole that opened up in a Meriden backyard is now threatening a home.
It started months ago on Liberty Street.
City crews have been out there three times with a temporary fix, by filling it in with rocks.
The hole is eating up whatever is put in there, but the biggest concern is that as it gets bigger, it’s getting closer to the foundation of a home that holds nine tenants.
“That thing, oh my god, it was like a bomb,” said Anna Rosado, a tenant.
Neighbors at the Liberty Street home say the first time it was apparent that something was wrong was Easter Sunday, when a tree got sucked into the ground.
“All the fences around had gotten sucked into this hole. The tree came down, damaged the back of the building,” said Dave Alger, the landlord.
Ever since, the sinkhole has been growing bigger. Channel 3 checked it out with the landlord of the home, Dave Alger, on Tuesday.
“I would guess it to be 25 [inches] anyway, depends on where you’re measuring it from,” Alger said.
Channel 3 went out on Tuesday to measure the hole. It measured to be 15 inches wide and 16 inches deep.
With four of the nine tenants being children, Alger wants something done.
Meriden Department of Public Works have filled the sinkhole with rocks multiple times, but each attempt has been futile.
“They’re gone, they went down that way, underground somewhere,” Alger said about the rocks.
As each day goes by, the hole inches closer and closer to the home’s foundation.
“And now, my worst nightmare. It’s raining again,” Alger said.
Alger says the erosion really speeds up on rainy days. In fact, Channel 3 was at the home in the middle of a downpour and the ground began eroding.
“The folks in this building are very concerned. I’m very concerned. We need something to be done in a proper, professional manner,” Alger said.
Channel 3 went to Meriden’s DPW to find out what will be done.
They said even though this is private property, they’ll get involved before this is outside the scope of a homeowner repair.
The DPW says the problem comes from a 150-year-old culvert made of stone wall and pieces of slate. They believe a piece broke off, so they plan to replace the broken part with a steel plate or concrete slab and refill the hole.
Right now, DPW officials say the home is not at risk, but they do want to start working on this soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.