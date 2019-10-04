MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A teenager thrown from a vehicle that was being driven by a drunk driver in Meriden has died.
The crash happened on North Wall Street in Meriden on Monday morning around 11 a.m.
A 17-year-old passenger, identified as Alex Medina, was a back-seat passenger and was thrown from the car when it crashed.
He died at the hospital on Thursday evening. Medina was a student at Maloney High School in Meriden.
James Bailey, the teen’s foster father, was behind the wheel of the car.
He failed a field sobriety test with a blood-alcohol content level of 1.5 times the legal limit of .08.
Police said the Nissan Pathfinder Bailey was driving slammed into a utility pole after traveling at a high rate of speed.
Bailey was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.
He will face additional charges, police said.
Another passenger in the car at the time suffered minor injuries.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
