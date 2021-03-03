MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – While security will be tight and not many people in Meriden will get to see Wednesday’s visit from the first lady, the city is doing a lot to make her feel welcome.
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will join U.S. Secretary of Education and Meriden native Miguel Cardona for a visit to the Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in the Silver City.
It’s clear that as soon as Biden and Cardona arrive in Meriden, they are going to be feeling the love of the community. Welcome signs have been put up around the city. Channel 3 found one above Gallery 53 on Colony Street that read “congrats Dr. Cardona. Welcome Dr. Jill Biden.”
The excitement is also palpable all over the state.
Central Connecticut State University leaders put up billboards on highways across Connecticut tipping their caps to one of their famous alums. They say “CCSU to D.C. Congrats Dr. Miguel Cardona Class of ‘97.”
Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati believes this visit could also be important because the Biden Administration has been adamant that it wants children to go back to the classroom in a safe and secure way. Scarpati said the first lady and secretary will see a great example of that in Meriden.
“This has certainly been a bright spot for the City of Meriden and the State of Connecticut as a whole, but what I hope comes out of it is that our students can re-enter the school year and in-person safely,” Scarpati said.
It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for Cardona. He became the nation’s new secretary of education on Tuesday and less than a day later, he returns to his hometown with the first lady.
The community in the city said it is thrilled to welcome them both.
