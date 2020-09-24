MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Meriden announced on Thursday that it will proceed with plans to play high school football in order to limit potential coronavirus exposure from outside of the city.
However, it did say that it does not recommend that game play actually happen, as is the current position of the state Department of Public Health.
RELATED: CIAC reaffirms full contact football is cancelled this year
The city said it recognizes that the game of football will occur nonetheless as either a club sort or through private leagues, both of which would include game play outside of the city and outside its ability to manage player exposure.
"At this time, Meriden has elected to permit the sport of football to be played in the fall,” said Tim Coon, city manager. “The Meriden Department of Health and Human Services and I have provided requirements that will mitigate the risk of COVID-19 exposure. The intention behind the requirements is to keep the student-athletes, coaches and support staffs at the lowest exposure risk possible during the season.”
The city said it is looking to lessen the risk of COVID-19 exposure by permitting high schools to play football games with the following requirements:
- Any positive test for COVID-19, by any player, coach, assistant coach, or any other individual involved with a high school team that is deemed by the director of Health and Human Services to have exposed the team, will require that entire team to quarantine for the required 14 days.
- If the State of Connecticut COVID positivity rate exceeds 5 percent on any day during the football season, game play, at a minimum will be halted. Additionally, if the state in any of its ministerial decisions, indicates that game play will be halted, that also will conclude high school football game play.
- High school football in Meriden will be conducted under the Football Return to Action Plan. The State of CT Reopen Rules for Sports must also be followed. Violations of the Reopen Rules may lead to games being halted/seasons being cancelled.
Players must wear a mask or shield over their mouth and spectators must wear a mask at all times when attending the games.
Parents will be the only ones allowed in the stands and there is a 100 person limit for fans.
"Those are small stipulations for the fact that we may be one of the few teams playing in the state, and if that's what we have to do, then that's what we're going to do," said Jason Bruenn, Platt High School Head Football Coach.
The big questions is who will Platt and Maloney high schools play besides each other. All games must take place in Meriden, so other school districts will have to accept that road games against these schools are the only option.
"My coach, he's been talking to New Britain and other towns and stuff, and he's been keeping us filled in. I'm pretty confident," said Angel Arce, Maloney High School quarterback.
If you would like to see all of the guidelines, click here.
