MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Meriden woman, Olivia Battistini, was arrested for criminally negligent homicide on January 27.
On the seventh of January, officers with the Meriden Police Department responded to 525 Crown Village for a suspected overdose.
When they arrived, police learned that the victim may have accidentally ingested methadone mixed with orange juice.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but later died.
While investigating, officers found that Battistini, who lived with the victim, had mixed methadone with orange juice and left it on the table.
It is believed that the victim drank the orange juice not knowing there was methadone mixed in it.
Battistini was taken into custody and held on a court set bond of $100,000.00.
The Meriden Police Department would like to remind everyone that if you are dealing with any mental health or addiction related issues you could always reach out to Rushford for help.
