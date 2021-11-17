MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A yearly tradition is right around the corner in Meriden.
The Festival of Silver Lights begins in one week.
The annual attraction begins the night before Thanksgiving and continues through the holidays.
Over 350,000 lights will illuminate Hubbard Park in Meriden, where guests can either walk or drive through.
“This year there’s a new archway as you enter the park, so you’ll be greeted by lights surrounding your vehicle as you come into Hubbard Park,” said Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati.
“My kids are a little older, they still like coming but when they were younger you know we live in the neighborhood and we were driving through pretty much a couple times a week almost every night,” said Christian Bourdon, of Meriden Parks and Rec.
The Festival of Silver Lights is free and open to the public.
