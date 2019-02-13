NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) - Messy road conditions could lead to dangerous travel for drivers on Wednesday morning.
A winter storm that left several inches of snow in the northwest corner of the state also deposited some freezing rain.
The roads were slushy in Norfolk ahead of the morning commute.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out the conditions. The crew reported that the tires were working hard to grip the road.
That's the reason a number of school systems, including Regional School District 1, Torrington, Litchfield and Winchester schools announced delays on Wednesday morning. See the list here.
Most of the schools were on 2 hour delays.
Plows were spotted laying down a salt mix to try and break down the ice.
The Department of Public Works in Torrington, like other cities and towns in the area, said it had a tough time because the storm started as snow then transitioned to sleet.
It said the combination is not easy to clear.
"Nobody should be going to school in this weather because in the morning, I think this will all freeze anyway so I think schools should be out for the kids and they can enjoy the day off," said Tyrone Closs of Torrington.
For more on the storm and the forecast, read here.
