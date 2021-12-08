(WFSB) - The meteorological autumn was the fourth warmest on record for the northeastern U.S.
The Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts released a report about it on Wednesday.
Meteorological autumn runs from September to November.
The center said four of the five warmest autumns over the northeast have occurred in the last 11 years (2011, 2015, 2021, 2016). The season has been warming at a rate of 0.2 F per decade since 1895.
For minimum temperature, the northeast experienced the highest average on record for both autumn and the summer-autumn period (Jun-Nov). Minimum temperatures for summer-fall were record warm at most sites in New England, including Boston, Providence, Worcester, and a majority of locations in Maine and New Hampshire. This year, Boston had its warmest summer on record, and its year-to-date average temperature is on pace to be warmest ever recorded.
It was also the third warmest autumn for the contiguous U.S.
The center said autumn was wetter than normal across most of the region. Massachusetts received 16.5 inches of rain, the most of any state in the northeast. The number was 3.5 inches above normal, making for the 12th wettest autumn on record.
Information in the report was accessed from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Centers for Environmental Information, and the Northeast Regional Climate Center.
Records have been kept for 127 years, since 1895.
